Ikarian Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZLAB. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,865,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,837,000 after purchasing an additional 146,832 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,804,000 after purchasing an additional 247,909 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after buying an additional 1,081,294 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

ZLAB stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,362. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.33. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $71.79 and a 12 month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total transaction of $10,043,837.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,689,209.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,655,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,254 shares of company stock valued at $54,355,279 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

