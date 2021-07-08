Ikarian Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 676,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 2.14% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 352.1% during the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 904,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 704,225 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $17,716,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STSA. Mizuho raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

STSA remained flat at $$7.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,515. The firm has a market cap of $221.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.57. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.