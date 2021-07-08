Ikarian Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Orchard Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$3.92 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,355. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.