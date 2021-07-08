Ikarian Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,800,000 Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 3.10% of Aileron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALRN. Satter Management CO. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 118.3% during the first quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. now owns 16,609,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 616,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 149.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 342,423 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 378.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 101,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $144,000. 37.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

ALRN stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,440. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

