Ikarian Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 202,998 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 3.64% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CATB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 59,217 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of CATB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.94. 18,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,838. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

