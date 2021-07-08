Ikarian Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Ikarian Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Cytokinetics worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,433,000 after acquiring an additional 316,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after buying an additional 54,011 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,938,000 after purchasing an additional 102,567 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $20,181,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYTK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

CYTK stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.90. 1,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,412. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.54. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $100,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $2,541,734. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.