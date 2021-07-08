Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 140,000 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Ikarian Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 116.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

NASDAQ:BDTX traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,089. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $151,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $111,818.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,146.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,656 shares of company stock valued at $280,369 over the last ninety days. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

