Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 466,838 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Ikarian Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,838 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Morphic worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Morphic by 6.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morphic alerts:

In related news, Director Amir Nashat sold 232,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $10,569,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,716,190.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $603,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,490 shares of company stock valued at $17,909,167. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MORF stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,305. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.22. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. Analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MORF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.