Ikarian Capital LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,245,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 1.66% of Regulus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,097,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 345.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,227,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,210 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLS stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. 18,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,740,936. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

RGLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

