Ikarian Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Ikarian Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,614 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 1.54% of Tricida worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tricida by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tricida by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Tricida by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Tricida in the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCDA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.01. 4,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,319. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65. Tricida, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $201.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

