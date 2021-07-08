Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to post $2.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.15. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

NYSE ITW opened at $225.21 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $172.29 and a one year high of $242.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.49. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.