Illuvium (ILV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.81 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $73.40 or 0.00223727 BTC on popular exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $47.81 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Illuvium has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00123353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00167641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,657.56 or 0.99546188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.54 or 0.00949645 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,438 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

