ImageCash Price Tops $0.0085 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. ImageCash has a market cap of $45,226.21 and $8.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ImageCash has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00046251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00121172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00162857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,717.16 or 1.00382109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.97 or 0.00957183 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

