ImageCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $152,281.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $229,048.41 and approximately $152,281.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,279,717 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

