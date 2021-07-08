Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,360 at Berenberg Bank

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s previous close.

IPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,100 ($14.37). 112,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,390. Impax Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of GBX 360 ($4.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,244 ($16.25). The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,090.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 852 ($11.13), for a total value of £12,780 ($16,697.15).

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.