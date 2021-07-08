Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.62. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$4.51, with a volume of 32,540 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of C$637.68 million and a P/E ratio of -451.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.95.
Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Imperial Metals (TSE:III)
Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.
Further Reading: Return On Assets
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.