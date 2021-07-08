Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Set at C$45.00 by CSFB

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$45.00 target price from research analysts at CSFB in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.08.

Shares of TSE IMO traded down C$1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$14.86 and a 1 year high of C$42.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

