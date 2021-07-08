Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Set at C$45.00 by CSFB

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$45.00 target price from research analysts at CSFB in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.73% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.08.
Shares of TSE IMO traded down C$1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$14.86 and a 1 year high of C$42.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
