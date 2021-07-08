Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.08.

TSE:IMO traded down C$1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,171. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.02 billion and a PE ratio of -20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.06.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

