Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.08.
TSE:IMO traded down C$1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,171. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.02 billion and a PE ratio of -20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.06.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Featured Story: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.