Incent Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.87 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. Incent has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $114,918.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Incent has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Incent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00047261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00125132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00167959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,774.51 or 0.99560740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.67 or 0.00958939 BTC.

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,189 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

