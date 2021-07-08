Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.96 or 0.00012016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $58,680.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00120366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00164066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,952.55 or 0.99946827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.96 or 0.00946202 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

