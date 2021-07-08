Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Trading Down 0.3%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 17,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 24,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INDO. Noble Financial raised shares of Indonesia Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Indonesia Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indonesia Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.71% of Indonesia Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile (NYSE:INDO)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

