Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Trading Down 0.3%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 17,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 24,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on INDO. Noble Financial raised shares of Indonesia Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Indonesia Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.37.
Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.
