Indulgence B.V. Jab Buys 5,882,353 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 5,882,353 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of DNUT stock traded up 0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,446,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,150. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a one year low of 15.50 and a one year high of 21.69.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

