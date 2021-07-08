Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFNNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $39.51 on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
