Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFNNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $39.51 on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

