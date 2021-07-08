Infinitecoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $128.00 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $12.21 million and approximately $128.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

