InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 84,376 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of InfuSystem worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFU. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in InfuSystem by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in InfuSystem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in InfuSystem by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFU stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.67. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $401.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.96.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. InfuSystem had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 52.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

