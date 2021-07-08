ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ING. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

ING Groep stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.36. 346,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.95. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 13.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

