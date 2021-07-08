(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INGA. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) price target on (INGA) in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on (INGA) in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.65 ($13.70).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.