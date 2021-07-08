Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $4.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $7,632,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IR opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

