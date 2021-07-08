Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) is Scion Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Scion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the period. Ingles Markets makes up 0.7% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Scion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Ingles Markets worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingles Markets by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ingles Markets by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

IMKTA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.56.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

