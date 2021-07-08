Ink Protocol (XNK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $243.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $531,529.39 and approximately $243.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00057763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.77 or 0.00883423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005301 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

