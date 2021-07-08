Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Innospec worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,905,000 after acquiring an additional 137,831 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Innospec by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 914,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 806,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,133,000 after buying an additional 52,521 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 25.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,432,000 after buying an additional 155,827 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,460,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $88.92 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 120.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.59.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $249,719.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,878,221.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $724,499.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IOSP. TheStreet downgraded Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

