Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.60. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 28,121 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a market cap of $110.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

