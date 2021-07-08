Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading Up 2.7%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) was up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 36,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,465,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on INO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,827.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,511 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 156,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 72,307 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

