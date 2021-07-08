Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

INSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 52.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Inseego by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inseego in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Inseego in the first quarter worth $101,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSG opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17. Inseego has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. Analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

