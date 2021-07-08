Insider Buying: Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Insider Purchases 196,465 Shares of Stock

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) insider Matthew Kay acquired 196,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$255,404.50 ($182,431.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

