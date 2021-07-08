Insider Buying: CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) insider Max Royde purchased 10,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($11,235.96).

Shares of CNIC stock remained flat at $GBX 86 ($1.12) during trading on Thursday. 142,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,164. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.51. The company has a market capitalization of £216.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. CentralNic Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38).

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CentralNic Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price for the company.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

