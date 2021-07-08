Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 56,758 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 56,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,929,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,515,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,136.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60.

NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 719,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,591. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $7,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $1,291,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $4,875,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $7,819,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $24,868,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.