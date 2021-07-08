Insider Buying: Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA) Insider Purchases 6,666,667 Shares of Stock

Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 6,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.01 ($71,428.58).

Ensurance Company Profile

Ensurance Limited engages in the underwriting and sale of insurance products in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company provides contractors-all risk, contractors-plant and equipment, home build, combined liability, contractors assist, engineering inspection and insurance, construction, cyber, and terrorism and sabotage insurance products.

