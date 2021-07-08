Insider Buying: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) General Counsel Buys 2,941 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EVCM traded down 0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 16.99. 598,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,400. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of 16.24 and a 12 month high of 21.00.

EverCommerce Company Profile

