Insider Buying: Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL) Insider Purchases 7,862 Shares of Stock

Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL) insider Lindsay Dudfield purchased 7,862 shares of Jindalee Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.47 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,442.73 ($13,887.66).

Lindsay Dudfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Lindsay Dudfield purchased 3,000 shares of Jindalee Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.46 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,389.00 ($5,277.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 18.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Jindalee Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for lithium, gold, magnesite, iron, uranium, diamond, nickel, copper, and base metals. It holds interests in various tenements located in the United States, Tasmania, and Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

