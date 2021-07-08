Insider Buying: MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) CEO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) CEO Robert P. Capps acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MIND traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 459,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,540. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.03. MIND Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 146.88% and a negative net margin of 79.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MIND Technology by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 92,411 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in MIND Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $20,937,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in MIND Technology by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,631,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 220,211 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in MIND Technology by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MIND Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries. It develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

