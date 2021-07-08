Insider Buying: R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $254,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $222,600.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $322,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 34,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 86,700 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $545,343.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,328,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 650,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $4,491,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $85,265.62.

On Friday, June 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 20,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $38,021.76.

RRD traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. 613,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,017. The company has a market cap of $412.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

