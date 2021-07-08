Insider Buying: Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Director Wallace D. Ruiz acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $19,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RCRT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 78,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,352. Recruiter.com Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -1.45.

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

