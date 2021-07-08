Insider Buying: Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) Insider Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) insider Luisa Catanzaro bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.15 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,924.00 ($30,660.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 5th. Ricegrowers’s dividend payout ratio is 95.38%.

Ricegrowers Limited, operates as a rice food company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Rice Pool, International Rice, Rice Food, Riviana Foods, and CopRice segments. It engages in the receipt and storage of paddy rice; milling, manufacturing, procurement, distribution, and marketing of rice and related products, as well as other grocery products, gourmet, and entertainment food products; research and development into the growing of rice; processing of rice and related products; and property business.

