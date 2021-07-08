Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $2,896,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $2,795,550.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Serge Saxonov sold 771 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $125,410.86.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $2,761,200.00.

10x Genomics stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.25. 535,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.48. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXG. William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

