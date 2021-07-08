Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $159,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 273,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,237. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $837.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. Sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $224,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,513,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after acquiring an additional 191,189 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 673,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after acquiring an additional 39,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $7,783,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

