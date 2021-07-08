Insider Selling: Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Sells 1,338 Shares of Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Karen G. Narwold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40.

ALB traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.91. 730,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $74.78 and a 52 week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

