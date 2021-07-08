Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.41. 190,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,038. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.23 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 485,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 235,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,150,000 after buying an additional 233,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 166,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,936,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

