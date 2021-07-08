Insider Selling: Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMTI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,368. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.36. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.58.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 8,697,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,129,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 469,938 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 779,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 89,396 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

