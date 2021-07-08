Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total transaction of $511,403.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total transaction of $864,690.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total transaction of $481,965.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50.
- On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total transaction of $556,577.60.
- On Thursday, May 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total transaction of $442,695.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total transaction of $746,177.50.
Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $370.16. The company had a trading volume of 575,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,396. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $376.23.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after buying an additional 536,680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $179,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
