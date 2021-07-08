Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total transaction of $511,403.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total transaction of $864,690.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total transaction of $481,965.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total transaction of $556,577.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total transaction of $442,695.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total transaction of $746,177.50.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $370.16. The company had a trading volume of 575,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,396. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $376.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after buying an additional 536,680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $179,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.